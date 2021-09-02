Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating

Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating(WIS)
By Jazmine Greene
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 6:15 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (WIS) - The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating after two infants were found dead inside of a vehicle.

Shortly after 5:30 p.m., deputies were dispatched to Sunshine House on Wilson Blvd after receiving reports about the discovery of two unresponsive infants.

Upon arrival, deputies found the two infants inside of a vehicle. They were both pronounced deceased at the scene by EMS.

It is unclear if the staff at Sunshine House is involved in this incident.

This is an ongoing investigation. Details are limited at this time.

Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
(L) Obe Lee, 17 (R) Tomar Smith, 24
Two arrested, two on the run after death of man, child in Canton

Latest News

Hurricane Ida knocked down many trees in Prairieville, La.
3 deaths attributed to Hurricane Ida
6 story apartment proposed for Duling School property
6 story apartment proposed for Duling School property
Media tower collapses onto Kosciusko radio station during severe thunderstorm
Media tower collapses onto Kosciusko radio station during severe thunderstorm
Jackson City Council
Council considering axing three interlocal agreements to free up money for police pay raises