Thursday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Finally, some relief is in sight. A cool front that brought severe storms to our area last night is sagging southward and has drier and slightly less humid air coming in behind it. Lows tonight will drop into the upper 60s, maybe middle 60s in some spots and we’ll do it all over again Saturday morning. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s Friday and Saturday with lower humidity, so it won’t feel as intense as the last couple of days. By Sunday and Monday (Labor Day), humidity will return. This will make it feel more humid with a slight chance for showers. Highs will be in the lower 90s and morning lows in the lower 70s. Average high this time of year is 92 and the average low is 72. Expect light northeasterly winds at 5mph tonight and Friday. The tropics are quiet for us. Hurricane Larry is in the eastern Atlantic and will stay out to sea and an area of disturbed weather there and in the western Caribbean looks to stay harmless for the time being as well.

