St. Amant family cooks for linemen working to restore power

ST. AMANT, La. (WAFB) - One family in St. Amant rolled up their sleeves and started cooking for all the linemen working hard to get the power restored after Hurricane Ida.

According to a Facebook post from Ronald Guitreau, he and his family cooked up some jambalaya for the crews working.

Family cooks food for hard working linemen. (Facebook)

In the post, Guitreau said “We cooked a Jambalaya for all the lineman workers today. They working so hard to get power restored. A few of them said that was the first hot meal they had in a couple days.”

Family cooks up some food for the linemen. (Facebook)

Each plate of jambalaya came with green beans and a moon pie.

Family delivers food to linemen. (WAFB)

The family then packed them up in coolers and delivered them to the linemen working.

