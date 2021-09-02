Six homes destroyed in Lafitte fire; quick work saves a dozen more

LAFITTE, La. (WVUE) - At least six homes were destroyed by fires in Lafitte as the community begins to try and recover from one of the strongest hurricanes to ever strike the country.

The fires broke out overnight on Sept. 2 on an inaccessible portion of the bayou. Crews from across Jefferson Parish had to use boats to get to the area because Ida knocked out road access.

Investigators will be on scene to determine the cause of the fire.

Crews saved nearly a dozen neighboring homes.

LAFITTE FIRES: At least six homes are a total loss here in Lafitte after fire broke out overnight on an inaccessible... Posted by Rob Krieger FOX 8 on Thursday, September 2, 2021

