Red Cross in need of volunteers, donations to help families hit by hurricane

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - In the immediate aftermath of the hurricane, the American Red Cross for Mississippi’s region sent damage assessment teams out to find out what families need to recover.

Those needs can vary widely, including necessities like food, shelter, clothes, or things like counseling.

Typically a team rides into neighborhoods after coordinating with emergency management officials looking for damaged homes and displaced homeowners to learn their needs.

Caseworkers then follow up with families to meet those needs, but Annette Rowland with Red Cross says they’ve noticed one of the greatest needs is not material.

“In this particular storm, we’ve noticed many people need spiritual care and mental counseling because so many people going through this now were through this 16 years ago with Hurricane Katrina or just a year ago after Hurricane Laura and Delta,” Rowland said.

