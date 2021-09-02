Baby Faces
Neighbors rescue woman attacked by alligator while walking her dog

FILE - A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to...
FILE - A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to be used to humans. (AP Photo/Matt York)(Matt York | AP)
By WTOC Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 1:57 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC/Gray News) – A woman was attacked by an 8-foot alligator while walking her dog Thursday morning.

The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources told WTOC a neighbor saw the commotion and tried to help the woman.

When she attempted to pull the woman out of the water, the neighbor realized an alligator was holding onto her.

The neighbor’s husband picked up a shovel, ran into the water and repeatedly hit the alligator until it let go.

SCDNR says the neighbors saved this woman’s life.

The woman walking her dog was taken to the hospital with serious leg injuries. The dog is fine, according to the sheriff’s office.

SCDNR said the alligator has been euthanized. A necropsy will be performed to see if people had fed the alligator, conditioning it to be used to humans.

