Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

JCSO: Man crashes truck into ex-girlfriend’s house after breakup

No injuries were reported, but the home received extensive damage.
No injuries were reported, but the home received extensive damage.(Source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)
By Chris Thies
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is behind bars for crashing his truck into his ex-girlfriend’s house after a recent breakup, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s Office.

A news release from the sheriff’s office said 39-year-old Chad Williamson intentionally drove his GMC Sierra pickup truck into a home on U.S. Highway 11 just outside the Ellisville city limits Thursday morning.

Chad Williamson
Chad Williamson(Source: Jones County Sheriff's Office)

The sheriff’s office said the home belonged to Williamson’s ex-girlfriend, who had recently broken up with him. The woman was not home at the time of the incident.

No injuries were reported, but the home received extensive damage from the truck being driven into the bedroom.

Deputies say Williamson was arrested at the scene and charged with felony malicious mischief, and more charges could be possible as the investigation moves forward.

Copyright 2021 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
Four juveniles arrested in connection with a string of late August carjackings
Family members always maintained it was two men who were on an ATV involved in a crash with...
Video evidence proves Madison man innocent in Hinds County murder case
An 80-year-old man killed his 65-year-old roommate before being shot by a Hancock County...
80-year-old man reportedly killed roommate before fatal deputy-involved shooting, say authorities

Latest News

Benjamin Dagley
Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by U.S. Marshals
Less Humid Air Filters In From The Northeast Through Late Week
First Alert Forecast: slight drop in humidity post-front
City of Jackson garners major victory in suit against insurance provider
At least six homes were destroyed by fires in Lafitte in the days after Ida decimated southeast...
Six homes destroyed in Lafitte fire; quick work saves a dozen more