Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘I love you, people’: Louisiana man posts video thanking Biloxi after family seeks refuge from Ida

A Louisiana man posted an emotional video on Youtube thanking the people of Biloxi for stepping...
A Louisiana man posted an emotional video on Youtube thanking the people of Biloxi for stepping in and helping his family after they evacuated from New Orleans due to Hurricane Ida.(E Nola/Youtube)
By Akim Powell
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Louisiana man posted an emotional video on Youtube thanking the people of Biloxi for stepping in and helping his family after they evacuated from New Orleans due to Hurricane Ida.

In the beginning of the almost four-minute video, the man said that he’s working overseas in Russia and couldn’t be with his wife and their four-year-old son during their first real big storm.

On Sunday morning, Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, LA as a category four hurricane, knocking out power for all New Orleans residents, causing many to take cover in South Mississippi.

Through it all, he said the people of Biloxi have made his wife feel so welcomed, and that meant everything to him.

“Every night, they just made them feel so welcome, that I can’t express how that makes me feel,” he said.

He continued to say that Biloxi residents are some of the warmest, generous people that he’s ever known or heard of.

“You people are wonderful and I just want everybody to know that,” he said. “And for a group of people that don’t even know my family to come out cook my family every night, and me being so far from home, I love you, people.”

Ida was tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the U.S. As of Thursday morning, only 35,000 of the 405,000 homes and businesses in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish had power.

For ways you can help victims of Hurricane Ida, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
Four juveniles arrested in connection with a string of late August carjackings
Family members always maintained it was two men who were on an ATV involved in a crash with...
Video evidence proves Madison man innocent in Hinds County murder case
An 80-year-old man killed his 65-year-old roommate before being shot by a Hancock County...
80-year-old man reportedly killed roommate before fatal deputy-involved shooting, say authorities

Latest News

Salvation Army sends team to help Louisianans displaced from Ida
Hurricane Ida severely impacts blood supply in Miss.
Hurricane Ida severely impacts blood supply in Miss.
How you can help deliver a hot meal, hope to frontline healthcare workers
How you can help deliver a hot meal, hope to frontline healthcare workers
A rendering of the 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
Ground breaks on 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
Cooling centers open this weekend in Jackson