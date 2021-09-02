‘I love you, people’: Louisiana man posts video thanking Biloxi after family seeks refuge from Ida

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - A Louisiana man posted an emotional video on Youtube thanking the people of Biloxi for stepping in and helping his family after they evacuated from New Orleans due to Hurricane Ida.

In the beginning of the almost four-minute video, the man said that he’s working overseas in Russia and couldn’t be with his wife and their four-year-old son during their first real big storm.

On Sunday morning, Hurricane Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, LA as a category four hurricane, knocking out power for all New Orleans residents, causing many to take cover in South Mississippi.

Through it all, he said the people of Biloxi have made his wife feel so welcomed, and that meant everything to him.

“Every night, they just made them feel so welcome, that I can’t express how that makes me feel,” he said.

He continued to say that Biloxi residents are some of the warmest, generous people that he’s ever known or heard of.

“You people are wonderful and I just want everybody to know that,” he said. “And for a group of people that don’t even know my family to come out cook my family every night, and me being so far from home, I love you, people.”

Ida was tied for the fifth-strongest hurricane ever to hit the U.S. As of Thursday morning, only 35,000 of the 405,000 homes and businesses in New Orleans and Jefferson Parish had power.

For ways you can help victims of Hurricane Ida, CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.