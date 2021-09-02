Baby Faces
First Alert Forecast: slight drop in humidity post-front

Less Humid Air Filters In From The Northeast Through Late Week
Less Humid Air Filters In From The Northeast Through Late Week
By Patrick Ellis
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 4:53 AM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
THURSDAY: As the front continues to trek through the area – gradually drier air will filter into the region along with clearing skies. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with an opportunity for a lingering shower to kick off the day. With the drier air in place, it’ll allow, under mainly clear skies, for temperatures to dip into the middle 60s overnight – a comfortable feel for early September.

FRIDAY: With high pressure over the area – expect a quiet end to the work week across the region. Sunshine will fade a bit behind high cirrus clouds streaming in from the north. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to near 90 amid tolerable humidity levels for early September. Skies will clear again as we head into the overnight period with lows in the middle to upper 60s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: High pressure will ease farther east through the weekend, gradually filtering more moisture into the region off the Gulf of Mexico. Skies will remain mostly sunny Saturday – turning partly cloudy by Sunday with a few hit and miss storms returning by that point. Highs will run in the lower 90s. A few more opportunities for showers and storms could emerge next week, but still not anticipating a washout.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

