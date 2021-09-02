Family of killed FedEx driver pleads for public’s help in solving his case

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of those responsible for the death of Federal Express driver Robert Williams.

He was fatally shot just over two weeks ago. His family is hoping someone will come forward with what they know.

“I was just not expecting them to tell me that he was dead,” said Tierra Williams after she saw police cars the night of August 11.

Her world was shattered when the beloved FedEx driver was shot and killed sitting inside his truck while waiting outside a friend’s Booker T. Washington Street home. The 36-year-old said she is living in fear because his killer remains on the loose.

“I’m having to pick up, move, relocate my children and just find us somewhere safer to live,” said the young widow.

Williams said her husband had just finished mowing a lawn and told her he would be right back. Minutes later a neighbor was at the door with news of the shooting.

“My husband had no enemies. He had a big heart,” said Williams. “Everyone loved him. So I don’t understand what would make a person want to murder somebody. They didn’t even know him.”

The 39-year-old father of nine was also beloved by the residents on his delivery route. He was a devoted father who also owned Young Men Working Lawn Care Service. Since 2017 he worked with local youth to clean up the community.

Williams was the second oldest of Nelgin Walker’s children.

“If anybody does know anything... today it’s me,” said Walker. “We’re having to bury my child, but your child might be next. So just thing about that.”

“Whoever did this to him, I want them to be brought to justice because he did not deserve this,” added his grief-stricken wife.

If you know anything about the shooting death of Robert Williams, contact the Jackson Police Department or Crimestoppers.

