East Mississippi Correctional Facility inmate death under investigation

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The East Mississippi Correctional Facility is investigating the death of an inmate.

Robert Williams, MDOC #160826, was found dead in his cell on August 31.

Williams, 29, was sentenced to ten years in 2013 for burglary, aggravated assault, and armed robbery in Pike County.

An autopsy will determine the official cause and manner of death.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.