Damage reported in Attala County after severe thunderstorm

(Pexels)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:06 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATTALA COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Damage has been reported in Attala County after a severe thunderstorm passed through the area Wednesday evening.

According to Attala County Emergency Management Director Danny Townsend, around 10 homes between Attala County and the City of Kosciusko have tree limbs on the roof or through the roof.

Trees were also reportedly down on Jefferson Street in Kosciusko.

He has asked the public not to get out and sightsee, and to let emergency crews do their job.

Earlier Wednesday, a media tower collapsed onto a Kosciusko radio station due to the storm. No one was injured.

