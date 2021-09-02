Consider This: Hurricane Ida - Mississippi Strong

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Hurricane Ida roared ashore along the Louisiana Coast earlier this week.

Many people here in Mississippi experienced damage to their homes and property, and thousands are still without power.

Tragically two people were killed, and several people hospitalized in George County when Highway 26 collapsed and washed away.

What we have learned from past storms, however, especially Hurricane Katrina and Camille, is it could have been much worse. Now the recovery begins.

Mississippi might be #50 on a lot of lists, but you know where we’re not at the bottom? Helping our neighbors.

It doesn’t matter if it’s a neighbor down the street or a neighboring state like Louisiana. It became even more apparent to me this week as I drove into downtown Jackson to get to the WLBT studios, passing the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

Making the turn onto the Pearl Street exit, I looked to my right and the Coliseum parking lot was full of EMT vehicles and ambulances ready to help care for people who are suffering after the storm.

People driving by Trustmark Park in Pearl saw a parking lot full of vehicles from utility companies across the region prepared to head to south Mississippi and Louisiana to help restore power.

In a more personal encounter, our Gray Television sister stations in New Orleans and Baton Rouge were impacted by the storms. I made one call to a friend in my hometown of Tylertown to ask for help and he stepped up to make sure those stations could continue offering lifesaving, critically important information to the people of Southeast Louisiana.

You know, that’s just what Mississippians do. We take care of each other.

Gray Television has partnered with the Salvation Army to provide disaster relief efforts to meet the specific and immediate needs of survivors and rescue workers.

When you support Salvation Army disaster services, 100% of your donation is applied to the Hurricane Ida disaster relief operation. If you want to help, Text IDA to 51555 to donate to the Salvation Army.

Thank you to everyone who has stepped up to help.

Thank you for being Mississippi Strong.

