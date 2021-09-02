Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Benjamin Dagley, charged with assaulting MSNBC reporter, arrested by U.S. Marshals

Benjamin Dagley
Benjamin Dagley(Gulfport Police Department)
By Josh Carter
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:30 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT) - A man who made national news after confronting an MSNBC reporter in Mississippi earlier this week has been arrested by the U.S. Marshals.

Benjamin Dagley was a wanted fugitive after the incident and was charged with two counts of simple assault by the Gulfport Police Department.

He is also currently on probation for a previous charge in Ohio.

According to the U.S. Marshals, Dagley was arrested Thursday by the violent fugitive task force at a shopping plaza in Dayton, Ohio.

Dagley was still driving the white Ford F150 he was seen leaving before allegedly assaulting the MSNBC reporter on live television.

Task force members found the truck in the parking lot and arrested Dagley after seeing him leave a store at the plaza.

“This violent fugitive was attempting to flee from his charges in Gulfport but the swift work of our task force members resulted in a timely arrest,” read a press release by the U.S. Marshals Service.

It has also been revealed that in 2017, Dagley nearly caused an “environmental disaster” in Ohio after drilling holes into tanks of dangerous chemicals, including hydrochloric acid.

This resulted in one person, a security guard, being sent to the hospital.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
Four juveniles arrested in connection with a string of late August carjackings
Family members always maintained it was two men who were on an ATV involved in a crash with...
Video evidence proves Madison man innocent in Hinds County murder case
An 80-year-old man killed his 65-year-old roommate before being shot by a Hancock County...
80-year-old man reportedly killed roommate before fatal deputy-involved shooting, say authorities

Latest News

Less Humid Air Filters In From The Northeast Through Late Week
First Alert Forecast: slight drop in humidity post-front
City of Jackson garners major victory in suit against insurance provider
At least six homes were destroyed by fires in Lafitte in the days after Ida decimated southeast...
Six homes destroyed in Lafitte fire; quick work saves a dozen more
WLBT @ 6 a.m. (9/2/21) - clipped version
WLBT @ 6 a.m. 9/2/21 - clipped version