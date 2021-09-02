Baby Faces
6 story apartment proposed for Duling School property

By Roslyn Anderson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Developers have plans for Mississippi Landmark in Fondren, near it housing for the growing business hub.

Residents welcome the improvements but worry about parking and if a new building will fit into the Fondren vibe.

Residential housing could come to the growing Fondren business district with the proposal of apartments to be built behind the old Duling School.

“Keep Fondren funky,” said resident Dex Hewes.

The 24-year-old shared his thoughts on a proposed 6 story apartment building on property of the historic school with the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. He’s concerned the new building may not fit with the Fondren feel.

Another issue is parking.

“That’s ok with me. They’re not affecting the original structure,” said Hewes. “I do wish they would consider the public parking problem in Fondren. A lot of us in Fondren know that’s a major problem.”

Duling School is listed in the National Register of Historic Places. The Department of Archives and History reached out for public comment on the planned apartments.

“It’s a great area to increase growth,” said Martha Frazier.

The accountant frequents the area and is considering moving her business here in the future.

“It’s a great opportunity for especially the City of Jackson,” said Frazier. “The Fondren area is a great area. It’s very productive. I come here often on my lunch break and I love the scenery.”

The project is called Fondren Place Phase 2.

Developers Andrew Mattice and Mike Peters reportedly plan to build 130 units of one and two bedroom apartments on four floors, with two lower floors for parking.

