3 arrested in Oxford after children test positive for illegal drug

Left: Anika Weaver Middle: Banika Weaver Right: Demetrius Brock
Left: Anika Weaver Middle: Banika Weaver Right: Demetrius Brock(Source: Oxford Police Department)
By Olivia Gunn
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:51 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - Three people were arrested in Oxford after children tested positive for an illegal drug.

Banika Weaver, 22, Anika Weaver, 22, and 25-year-old Demetrius Brock are facing child endangerment charges.

The arrests stem from an investigation into narcotic use in the presence of children. According to the Oxford Police Department, officers were called to the Super 8 Motel August 18 for a welfare concern. Child Protective Services had the children that were in the motel room drug tested. All of the children tested positive for an illegal drug.

The three suspects were issued a $5,000 bond. Anika Weaver was released on recognizance due to a medical condition.

