WLBT’s things to know 9/1/21: Canton murder, Pike Co. power, gas prices, and child COVID cases

If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT...
If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.(WLBT)
By Kailynn Johnson
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:09 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1. Canton Murder

(L) Obe Lee, 17 (R) Tomar Smith, 24
(L) Obe Lee, 17 (R) Tomar Smith, 24(Canton Police Department)

Canton’s police have arrested two people in connection with a shootout that killed two innocent bystanders. Investigators arrested Obe Lee, 17, on Sunday, and Tomar Smith, 24, turned himself in to police on Friday. Police are also seeking 16-year-old Demetrius Lee, the brother of Obe Lee, and 17-year-old Kevin Harris.

2. Pike County

Many residents in Pike Co. are without power due to the impact of Ida. Emergency Officials say more than 11,000 people are without power in Pike Co. There are also more than 20 damaged homes.

3. Gas prices

You could be paying more at the pump soon. Gas prices are expected to rise because of impacts...
You could be paying more at the pump soon. Gas prices are expected to rise because of impacts from Hurricane Ida. Industry experts don't believe we'll see a huge spike in prices like we saw after Hurricane Katrina 16 years ago.(WBRC)

Limited fuel for cars, trucks and generators in New Orleans is causing long lines at the pump in Mississippi. Many people are seeking supplies in Mississippi. The demand for gas is driving the price per gallon up, and due to evacuations, 13% of the US refinery capacity is offline. At least four refineries are shut down as a result of the storm.

4. Child COVID cases

COVID-19 has been increasing in children since the beginning of July as the highly contagious delta variant began to take hold.
COVID-19 has been increasing in children since the beginning of July as the highly contagious delta variant began to take hold.(Source: WDTV, CNN)

The number of children testing positive for COVID-19 has increased over the past month. This increase coincides with back to school season. The rate of childhood infections to the same level of the winter surge. President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci is offering his support for mandating COVID-19 vaccines for children attending school.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

