WATCH: Governor Reeves and FEMA discuss relief efforts after Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell are holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss relief efforts in Mississippi and Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.

Before noon Sunday, Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Lousiana. as a category four hurricane traveling 150 miles per hour.

Reeves and Criswell will also be joined by Stephen McCraney, Executive Director, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

