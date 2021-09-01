Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

WATCH: Governor Reeves and FEMA discuss relief efforts after Hurricane Ida

FILE (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool, File)
FILE (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, Pool, File)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell are holding a press conference at 10 a.m. Wednesday to discuss relief efforts in Mississippi and Louisiana after Hurricane Ida.

Before noon Sunday, Ida made landfall near Port Fourchon, Lousiana. as a category four hurricane traveling 150 miles per hour.

Reeves and Criswell will also be joined by Stephen McCraney, Executive Director, Mississippi Emergency Management Agency.

Watch here now.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
(L) Obe Lee, 17 (R) Tomar Smith, 24
Two arrested, two on the run after death of man, child in Canton

Latest News

Salvation Army sends team to help Louisianans displaced from Ida
WATCH: Governor Reeves and FEMA discuss relief efforts after Hurricane Ida
Hurricane Ida severely impacts blood supply in Miss.
Hurricane Ida severely impacts blood supply in Miss.
Hurricane Ida severely impacts blood supply in Miss.
Hurricane Ida severely impacts blood supply in Miss.