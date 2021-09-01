Baby Faces
Video evidence proves Madison man innocent in Hinds County murder case

Garry Owen Langston cleared in Jackson shooting death
Family members always maintained it was two men who were on an ATV involved in a crash with...
Family members always maintained it was two men who were on an ATV involved in a crash with Ponthieux who shot him in the back while he was on the phone with 911.
By Maggie Wade
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Charges have been dropped against a Madison man for a fatal shooting in Hinds County in 2019.

Family members always maintained it was the men involved in the accident who shot Ponthieux in...
Family members always maintained it was the men involved in the accident who shot Ponthieux in the back in February, 2019.

Garry Owen Langston, 39, was indicted in 2020 for the murder of 52-year-old Charles Ponthieux.

Thursday in court documents prosecutors said they were provided with video evidence that proves Langston is not responsible for firing the shot that killed Ponthieux.

Ponthieux’s family says he was on his way home from work in February of 2019 when he crashed his pickup truck into two men who were on an ATV on Hanging Moss and Forest Avenue in Jackson.

They got into an argument.

Hinds County Prosecutors say enhanced video proves Garry Owen Langston is innocent.
Hinds County Prosecutors say enhanced video proves Garry Owen Langston is innocent.

The family always maintained it was those men who were responsible for shooting Ponthieux in the back.

Prosecutors say surveillance video was sent for enhancement by Langston’s attorney. That video shows the fatal shots were fired by the unknown males involved in the accident.

Langston fired at the men after Ponthieux falls to the ground.

WLBT at 10p