Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Texas school system closes after 2 teachers die of COVID-19

A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of...
A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of COVID-19.(AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (AP) - A Central Texas school district is closing its schools after two teachers died last week of COVID-19.

Connally Independent School District officials closed its seven suburban Waco schools for the rest of the week Tuesday after the Saturday COVID-19 death of 41-year-old Natalia Chansler.

She taught social studies to sixth graders at Connally Junior High. A district spokeswoman says her death came after the Aug. 24 death of 59-year-old David McCormick, who taught social studies to Connally Junior High seventh graders.

It was not immediately known if either teacher was vaccinated. Connally High School football coach Terry Gerik says the Cadets will play La Vega as scheduled Friday night.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
(L) Obe Lee, 17 (R) Tomar Smith, 24
Two arrested, two on the run after death of man, child in Canton

Latest News

Miss. firefighters en route to Louisiana to assist with recovery
Cool safe room open in Adams Co. to escape heat
FILE
Laurel woman dies after being hit by truck
File photo
$13k in equipment reported stolen from Hinds Co. Public Works Dept.