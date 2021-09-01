More than 85,000 COVID-19 cases, 838 deaths reported in August

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than 85,000 people were infected with COVID-19 in August, the highest number of new monthly coronavirus cases reported in the state since the start of the pandemic.

State health leaders held a press conference Wednesday to discuss several aspects of COVID-19.

Among topics, officials discussed new cases, monoclonal antibody treatments, and stressed hospitals.

State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers said the state is seeing a growing number of young people becoming infected with the virus and said that hospitalizations and deaths associated with the virus are among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

“We can see the number of cases in August alone is over 85,000 and we’re not done with August,” Byers said. “Cases that have onsets in August will still be reported.”

Byers said the total new cases for August was significantly higher than any month during the pandemic, including December and January, during the previous wave.

Meanwhile, 838 deaths were reported, down from approximately 1,200 deaths for the month of January.

“We’re not at that same point yet, but we still have a staggering number of deaths that have occurred in August so far,” Byers said.

Many children and young adults are among the new infections and among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated.

“We have had a growing percentage of cases among younger individuals, especially in the 30 to 39 age group,” Byers said. “If you look at the impact of cases, we certainly, since we’ve started back to school, have seen a higher proportion of cases our kids 5 to 17 years of age - a growing percentage we’ve seen rapidly increase over time.”

Additionally, 97 percent of new cases are among unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals, as are 87 percent of hospitalizations and 87 percent of deaths.

State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said the number of cases is stabilizing and there has been a modest decrease in hospitalizations.

On August 31, there were 1,543 people hospitalized with the virus, compared to 1,667 on August 20. 470 people were in the ICU, down from 486 on August 17, state documents show.

Dobbs, though, warned that even with the stabilization, hospitalizations are still high.

Across the state, 213 people are being held in emergency rooms, including 93 who are awaiting ICU beds. Of those 93, 26 are COVID patients, Mississippi State Department of Health Senior Deputy Jim Craig said.

Said Dobbs, “We shouldn’t see anyone being complacent with where we are.”

Click here to watch.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.