Saints-Packers to play in Jacksonville

New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes as fellow quarterbacks Taysom Hill (7)...
New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston (2) passes as fellow quarterbacks Taysom Hill (7) and Ian Book (16) look on during NFL football practice in Arlington, Texas, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021. (AP Photo/LM Otero)(LM Otero | AP)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 11:27 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WLBT) - The Saints and Packers will play their week one matchup in Jacksonville, the NFL announced Wednesday.

The game was moved from New Orleans due to continuing recovery efforts from Hurricane Ida.

The Saints have been holding practices in Dallas in the meantime.

The two will play at TIAA Bank Field, home of the Jaguars, on Sunday, September 12 at 3:25 p.m. on Fox.

More details about tickets and other specifics will be announced soon.

