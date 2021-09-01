Pres. Biden will visit La. to survey Hurricane Ida damage, recovery
WASHINGTON (WAFB) - President Joe Biden will visit Louisiana on Friday, Sept. 3, to see for himself the destruction caused by Hurricane Ida.
The White House said he will travel to New Orleans to survey the damage and meet with officials to talk about recovery efforts.
More details about the visit will be released when they become available.
