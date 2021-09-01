In Pike County, officials warn that power could remain off for days - or even weeks

PIKE COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - Ida delivered a powerful punch to Pike County and left a path of devastation and destruction. One of the major issues residents are dealing with is no power.

Emergency Officials say more than 11,000 people are in the dark Tuesday thanks to an unwelcome visit from Ida.

The storm left widespread damage, which is causing a headache for families and businesses.

McComb resident Edward Hood is hot and frustrated. Ida’s heavy wind and rain pushed a supersized tree onto his home on 25th Street in McComb and knocked out power

“No fans, no air, all my food in the freezer is spoiling, and it has just been rough, hunny,” he said.

Hood’s neighbor, Bertha Vaughn, has been without power since Sunday. She has a generator, but she has to use a lot of fuel to keep it working, which is also frustrating and costly.

“It is expensive, and then when you have cords running all through the house, and it is dangerous, but we have to make it. We just have to make good do,” said Vaughn.

Emergency officials say the outages are impacting most of Pike County.

Right now, thousands of families are waiting for their power to be restored. There are areas where the street lights are out, many businesses were forced to shut their doors and lose money, and Pike County schools were also canceled this week - all due to the lost power.

Pike County Civil Defense Director Richard Coghlan understands residents and business owners’ concerns.

“We have mostly trees and limbs and we have a lot of vegetation. A lot big trees pulled the power lines down and broke polls and things like that. Entergy and Magnolia Electric are really working around the clock, but we just got a wide, wide outage,” he explained.

Utility crews will focus on getting power to the hospitals and critical care facilities as well as major thoroughfares. Then they will start restoring power in neighborhoods in Pike County.

“If you are waiting on your power to come back, maybe stay with relatives or someone who does have power. But it will be a few days and possibly weeks before the power comes back on,” said Coghlan.

Emergency officials also point out that more than 20 homes were damaged in Pike County. They say, thankfully, no one was Injured in this violent storm.

