New Orleans family rides out Hurricane Ida but decides to come to Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A New Orleans family rode out Hurricane Ida and had plans to stay, but Margarita Bergen and her relative, Rick Tringali, lost power and their generator did not work.

She said they could not bear the heat in their French Quarter residence, so they decided to hit the road; first stop... Jackson.

Bergen described what it was like when Hurricane Ida came barreling through...

Margarita Bergen said, ”Oh my God! It was very, very ferocious. I feel very blessed that we survived and you know with COVID, that’s the last thing we needed.”

Her relative, Rick Tringali said, ”Where we are in the Marigny, in the French Quarter, there really wasn’t much flood damage and flooding, but there was serious, serious wind. So, we had to maneuver around some large branches that had fallen, but aside from that, most of the road ways out of the city were clear.”

Bergen said she stayed in New Orleans fourteen days after Hurricane Katrina, but she said the National Guard made her leave and her home was looted.

Next stop for the pair is Memphis, then Atlanta and Bergen said they will probably return to New Orleans in about 14 days.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.