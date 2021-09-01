Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

New Orleans family rides out Hurricane Ida but decides to come to Jackson

By Howard Ballou
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A New Orleans family rode out Hurricane Ida and had plans to stay, but Margarita Bergen and her relative, Rick Tringali, lost power and their generator did not work.

She said they could not bear the heat in their French Quarter residence, so they decided to hit the road; first stop... Jackson.

Bergen described what it was like when Hurricane Ida came barreling through...

Margarita Bergen said, ”Oh my God! It was very, very ferocious. I feel very blessed that we survived and you know with COVID, that’s the last thing we needed.”

Her relative, Rick Tringali said, ”Where we are in the Marigny, in the French Quarter, there really wasn’t much flood damage and flooding, but there was serious, serious wind. So, we had to maneuver around some large branches that had fallen, but aside from that, most of the road ways out of the city were clear.”

Bergen said she stayed in New Orleans fourteen days after Hurricane Katrina, but she said the National Guard made her leave and her home was looted.

Next stop for the pair is Memphis, then Atlanta and Bergen said they will probably return to New Orleans in about 14 days.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer...
Hurricane Ida: How it’s impacting Mississippi
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson

Latest News

Local physicians share experiences working with vaccine-hesitant patients
Local physicians share experiences working with vaccine-hesitant patients
Local physicians share experiences working with vaccine-hesitant patients
Family members always maintained it was two men who were on an ATV involved in a crash with...
Video evidence proves Madison man innocent in Hinds County murder case
Jackson council members question spending practices amid investigations into misuse of funds
Jackson council members question spending practices amid investigations into misuse of funds