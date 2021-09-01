Jackson budget hearing slated for Thursday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents will have a chance to sound off on the city of Jackson’s proposed budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

A public hearing on the budget is slated for 6 p.m., Thursday, September 2 at Jackson City Hall.

The proposed budget is $399.3 million, about $24.5 million less than the current year’s budget, according to city documents.

About 18.5% of next year’s budget, or about $75.2 million, is expected to be financed through property taxes.

As part of the budget, Jackson is advertising increasing the millage rate by 3 mills.

The Jackson City Council has already rejected the idea of the 3-mill increase but is considering a one-mill bump to fund pay raises for police corporals, their equivalents in the Jackson Fire Department, and communication employees.

A one-mill increase would mean a homeowner would pay an additional $12 a year in property taxes on a home valued at around $100,000.

Overall, a one-mill increase would generate about $1.2 million a year in new revenues.

Currently, Jackson residents pay 63.03 mills.

