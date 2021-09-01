Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Jackson budget hearing slated for Thursday

microphone generic
microphone generic(Bill Koplitz / FEMA)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 1:41 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Residents will have a chance to sound off on the city of Jackson’s proposed budget for the 2022 fiscal year.

A public hearing on the budget is slated for 6 p.m., Thursday, September 2 at Jackson City Hall.

The proposed budget is $399.3 million, about $24.5 million less than the current year’s budget, according to city documents.

About 18.5% of next year’s budget, or about $75.2 million, is expected to be financed through property taxes.

As part of the budget, Jackson is advertising increasing the millage rate by 3 mills.

The Jackson City Council has already rejected the idea of the 3-mill increase but is considering a one-mill bump to fund pay raises for police corporals, their equivalents in the Jackson Fire Department, and communication employees.

A one-mill increase would mean a homeowner would pay an additional $12 a year in property taxes on a home valued at around $100,000.

Overall, a one-mill increase would generate about $1.2 million a year in new revenues.

Currently, Jackson residents pay 63.03 mills.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
(L) Obe Lee, 17 (R) Tomar Smith, 24
Two arrested, two on the run after death of man, child in Canton

Latest News

Front Pushes Through Wednesday Night Ushering In Drier Air
First Alert Forecast: late summer heat returns ahead of early September front
Miss. firefighters en route to Louisiana to assist with recovery
Cool safe room open in Adams Co. to escape heat
FILE
Laurel woman dies after being hit by truck