People flock to Miss. for fuel as Ida increase demand for gas

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - Even days after the storm, Hurricane Ida is impacting gas prices.

Limited fuel for cars, trucks, and generators in New Orleans, Louisiana is causing long lines and frustrations in Mississippi.

With very few options available in the storm-ravaged area, many people are seeking supplies in the Magnolia State.

WLBT crews found lines to get gas spilling out into the street Tuesday night in McComb.

Many businesses in McComb are also closed, which is adding to the lack of supply.

Residents are asked to be patient as they all try to come together after such a powerful storm.

The national gas price average dropped slightly, AAA says prices could take a temporary spike following Hurricane Ida.

The average decreased two cents Sunday making for the cheapest prices since early July.

Due to evacuations, 13% of the US refinery capacity is offline.

Nine refineries were in Ida’s path and at least four of them shut down ahead of the storm.

