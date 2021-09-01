How would a transmission tower’s collapse impact local power customers?

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The entire City of New Orleans is without power due in part to Sunday’s collapse of an Entergy transmission tower. Officials say a restoration plan is in the works. Meanwhile, an Entergy official discusses the impact a downed tower could have on service here in Mississippi.

“Hurricane Ida was very powerful, and it impacted a lot more than one tower or one transmission line,” said Entergy Restoration Prioritization Branch Director Aaron Hill.

The power company officials said the tower that fell in Jefferson Parish, Louisiana is just one factor in the outage. Entergy Louisiana is still assessing what caused the city-wide power failure in New Orleans.

Hill said if a tower like this one were damaged, customers could still receive electricity.

“The transmission system similar to the highway system on the highway; a car can be rerouted around any one event,” said Hill. “Jackson metro is served by multiple interstate and multiple highways. The same way on the transmission system. There are multiple transmission lines that serve in and out of Jackson”.

The more than 140-foot transmission tower brings power from Entergy’s generators to its Jackson customers. Entergy Mississippi has completed about 90 percent of its damage assessment in south Mississippi.

“We had transmission that was damaged by Hurricane Ida from vegetation damage, wind damage,” added Hill. “Most of that was centered around south Mississippi, and we have over 2,000 linemen and support workers in distribution, transmission that work that restoration plan to restore the transmission and distribution in south Mississippi”.

Entergy officials hope to have power restored in south Mississippi by sometime Friday.

