Four juveniles arrested in connection with a string of late August carjackings

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Ridgeland Police say four juveniles are in custody thanks to the U.S. Marshals Task Force and multiple law enforcement agencies working together to capture them.

The suspects were allegedly involved in a string of carjackings in Jackson, Ridgeland, Clinton, and Terry, and an attempted carjacking in Byram.

They are likely facing several felony charges in each jurisdiction, according to Ridgeland Lt. Brian Myers.

It was not known if or when the suspects’ names would be released. Myers said it would be contingent on whether or not the suspects would be charged as adults.

The age of the suspects was not provided. It was not known where the suspects were being held.

We reached out to Ridgeland and Jackson police for additional comment and have yet to hear back.

“Our main concern is protecting these communities by getting this armed and dangerous crew of teens off the street,” Myers said. “Metro area law enforcement remains dedicated to this common goal.”

At least eight carjackings and two aggravated assaults were reported on Saturday, August 28, and Sunday, August 29.

Among incidents, on Sunday, two suspects pulled into the parking lot of the Shell gas station on Green Gable Drive. As one of the patrons was leaving the store, the suspects got out of a 2004 white Lexus and approached the victim with a black and silver semi-automatic handgun. They ended up taking the victim’s 2012 Chevy Impala, according to Terry Police Chief Mike Ivy.

Just minutes before the incident in Terry, Byram Police Chief David Errington said there was an attempted carjacking at the Wynndale Chevron. Police were informed of the incident by a witness at the gas station, but the would-be victims left without filing a police report.

According to Commander Brian Myers, two separate carjackings took place in Ridgeland over the weekend.

The first was an armed robbery at the Shell gas station at Old Canton Road and Lake Harbour Drive, around 5:51 Sunday morning.

Myers said an employee had pulled into the parking lot and was sitting in her car waiting to clock in when two black males approached her and stole her car at gunpoint. Both men were wearing a mask and a hoodie.

The second one happened at approximately 3:04 p.m. Sunday, at the Residence Inn. The victim was carjacked at gunpoint by a black male in the parking lot.

Incidents also were reported in the city of Jackson. Two vehicles, one taken from Ridgeland and one taken from a victim in the capital city, were found wrecked on Highland Drive Sunday.

It was unclear where the carjackings in Jackson occurred.

