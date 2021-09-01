First Alert Forecast: late summer heat returns ahead of early September front

WEDNESDAY: An approaching front will help to usher in drier air through the middle to latter part of the work week. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies – along the front, a few showers and storms may flare up, but chances will remain isolated during the day. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s – feeling like 102-108. As the front slips south, scattered storms may continue through the overnight period with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

On this first day of meteorological fall, we'll remain in summer's grip. Heat cranks up and with many in southwest MS still without power, this could be more dangerous than usual. Take care of yourself, stay hydrated today with highs in the 90s, feeling like 103-109°. #mswx pic.twitter.com/6mj0ljD3GY — Patrick Ellis WLBT (@PatrickEllisWx) September 1, 2021

THURSDAY: As the front continues to trek through the area – gradually drier air will filter into the region along with clearing skies. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with an opportunity for a lingering shower to kick off the day. With the drier air in place, it’ll allow, under mainly clear skies, for temperatures to dip into the middle 60s overnight – a comfortable feel for early September.

EXTENDED FORECAST: In the front’s wake, we’ll remain dry and bright through late week with highs, generally, in the 80s; lows dipping well into the 60s. High pressure will begin to scoot off toward the east, bringing back an uptick in humidity by the weekend, yielding a chance for a few storms – yet not a washout with highs in the lower 90s, lows near 70. Higher chances for rain and storms may come mid-week as a front move toward the region.

Patrick Ellis

WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist

Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.