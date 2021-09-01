First Alert Forecast: late summer heat returns ahead of early September front
WEDNESDAY: An approaching front will help to usher in drier air through the middle to latter part of the work week. Expect mostly to partly sunny skies – along the front, a few showers and storms may flare up, but chances will remain isolated during the day. Highs will top out in the lower to middle 90s – feeling like 102-108. As the front slips south, scattered storms may continue through the overnight period with lows in the upper 60s and lower 70s.
THURSDAY: As the front continues to trek through the area – gradually drier air will filter into the region along with clearing skies. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with an opportunity for a lingering shower to kick off the day. With the drier air in place, it’ll allow, under mainly clear skies, for temperatures to dip into the middle 60s overnight – a comfortable feel for early September.
EXTENDED FORECAST: In the front’s wake, we’ll remain dry and bright through late week with highs, generally, in the 80s; lows dipping well into the 60s. High pressure will begin to scoot off toward the east, bringing back an uptick in humidity by the weekend, yielding a chance for a few storms – yet not a washout with highs in the lower 90s, lows near 70. Higher chances for rain and storms may come mid-week as a front move toward the region.
Patrick Ellis
WLBT/FOX 40 First Alert Meteorologist
Facebook, Twitter, Instagram: @PatrickEllisWx
