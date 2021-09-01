Council considering axing three interlocal agreements to free up money for police pay raises

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson City Council could have found a way to give police officers a pay raise without having to raise taxes.

A public hearing is slated for Thursday, Sept. 2 at Jackson City Hall to discuss the city’s budget for the 2021-22 fiscal year.

During budget deliberations, the administration and council were in talks about a potential property tax increase to fund pay raises for veteran police and firefighters.

However, that tax hike might not be needed, if several items being considered by the council Thursday are passed.

The council is considering rescinding three agreements, two that would allow the city to house misdemeanor offenders in jails out-of-county, and one to pay the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office half a million dollars to provide additional patrols in the city.

If rescinded, the agreements would free up around $1 million in city funding and could be used to fund salary increases for Jackson Police Department corporals, their equivalents in the Jackson Fire Department, and communications staffers.

It would also mean that the city would not have to raise taxes by one mill to generate the funds needed for the pay raises.

One mill would generate approximately $1.2 million a year, according to city figures.

Council President Virgi Lindsay says she supports the idea, in part, because the agreements were never acted on.

“They were never implemented for one reason or another and as I suggested early on, this is our opportunity to take these funds and invest them in our first responders,” she said.

The council approved entering into interlocal agreements with Yazoo County and Holmes County last October that would have allowed the city to transport and house serious misdemeanor offenders in jails there.

The agreements were needed because Hinds County is currently unable to lock up most misdemeanor offenders at the Raymond Detention Center under a federal consent decree.

The Holmes County Board of Supervisors signed off on the agreement last year, with the stipulation that Jackson detainees transported to the Holmes County Jail be screened for COVID-19 before being transported.

As of June, the Yazoo board had not signed off on its agreement.

If both are rescinded, Jackson would save $500,000.

In March of this year, the council signed off on a second agreement, one to provide the Hinds County Sheriff with $500,000 to pay for additional patrols in the city.

The proposal was authored by Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes and was approved but without details being hammered out.

City leaders, for instance, wanted the funds to be used to hire additional deputies specifically to patrol Jackson.

The late Sheriff Lee Vance, though, wanted to use the funds to pay existing deputies overtime to patrol Jackson after their normal shifts were over.

It was unclear if the terms of that agreement were ever finalized.

Sheriff Vance passed in August after contracting COVID-19.

The meeting starts at 6 p.m. in council chambers.

