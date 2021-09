NATCHEZ-ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Natchez-Adams County, a safe room is available for you.

The county’s emergency management agency says the room is open today as a cooling shelter from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily until the heat advisory is lifted.

If you need to beat the heat, call their office at (601) 442-7021.

