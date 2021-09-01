Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Anheuser-Busch, Southern Beverage Company sending water to hurricane victims

The water will be delivered to hurricane victims.
The water will be delivered to hurricane victims.(Southern Beverage Company)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 2:00 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - Anheuser-Busch and Southern Beverage Company are sending emergency drinking water to victims of Hurricane Ida in Mississippi.

Cans of water sourced from Anheuser-Busch’s brewery in Georgia arrived at Southern Beverage Company’s headquarters in Richland on Tuesday to be delivered to those in need.

Southern Beverage Company’s team members will partner with the American Red Cross to distribute the water to those who need it.

“Our community is the backbone of what we do at Southern Beverage, and we feel it’s our responsibility to take care of our neighbors during this time of need,” said Theo Costas. “We are here to support those along the Gulf Coast and throughout on the state of Mississippi.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
(L) Obe Lee, 17 (R) Tomar Smith, 24
Two arrested, two on the run after death of man, child in Canton

Latest News

Dobbs and Byers
State health officials to discuss COVID-19, monoclonals and stressed hospitals at Wed. press conference
State health officials to discuss COVID-19, monoclonal antibodies, stressed hospitals
Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida
Pres. Biden will visit La. to survey Hurricane Ida damage, recovery
microphone generic
Jackson budget hearing slated for Thursday