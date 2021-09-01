80-year-old man reportedly killed roommate before fatal deputy-involved shooting, say authorities

Baby Faces
An 80-year-old man killed his 65-year-old roommate before being shot by a Hancock County deputy, said authorities.
An 80-year-old man killed his 65-year-old roommate before being shot by a Hancock County deputy, said authorities.
By John Fitzhugh
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - New details are emerging after two men were killed in the floodwaters of Hancock County as rain from Hurricane Ida pummeled the Gulf Coast.

It began around 5am Monday at a home on Kelly Road in the Pearlington community after a man shot his roommate, said authorities.

George Hobart Shaw, 65, died after being shot by 80-year-old Martin Luther Bowman III, who was known throughout the area as Captain Foo or “the captain,” said Hancock County Coroner Derek Turnage. Bowman lived with Shaw in the victim’s house, said Turnage.

With tropical storm force winds and rain battering the area, sheriff’s deputies navigated through boats in water as deep as nine feet in parts, making their way to the home after receiving a call about the murder, said the coroner.

Deputies tried to make contact with Bowman, said Hancock County Chief Deputy Jeremy Skinner. Shots were fired and Bowman died, confirmed the chief deputy. Bowman was shot just around 9am, added the coroner. He died shortly after.

No deputies were injured, said Skinner. Nearby witnesses were then evacuated from the area on boats.

Turnage confirmed that both Bowman and Shaw died from gunshot wounds. Their bodies were sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Biloxi where autopsies were performed.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is now investigating the deputy-involved shooting. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the shooting death of Shaw.

Copyright 2021 WLOX. All rights reserved.

