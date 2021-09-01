Baby Faces
46 arrested, 21 rescued in Kentucky human trafficking sting

By Charles Gazaway
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:37 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A multistate human trafficking sting has resulted in the rescue of 21 victims in Kentucky and the arrest of 46 people.

Gov. Andy Beshear said 29 agencies in Kentucky were part of the sting, called Operation United Front. Lead by Kentucky State Police, four simultaneous trafficking operations were conducted in the commonwealth. Those operations were in Bowling Green, Elizabethtown, McCracken County and Northern Kentucky.

“Operation United Front is a great example of creating a better and safer Kentucky, one that is free of this hideous crime,” Gov. Beshear said. “Thank you to all the law enforcement agencies and organizations involved for rescuing these victims and holding these heinous offenders accountable. Unfortunately, this crime is occurring in every county, in every community across the commonwealth, but we will keep fighting to make life better and safer for all Kentuckians, especially our children.”

Of the 21 victims rescued in Kentucky, two were minors. The 46 arrests in Kentucky were the most from any of the 12 states taking part in the sting.

