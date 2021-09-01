Baby Faces
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in school bus crash

By WAVE3.com Staff and Debra Dolan
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:31 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – More than a dozen children riding a school bus in Kentucky were taken to the hospital for treatment after an SUV slammed into the side of it, according to WAVE-TV.

The driver of the SUV died from her injuries.

In all, about 60 high school and middle school students were on the bus heading to class when it was T-boned by the other vehicle.

A spokeswoman for Norton Healthcare said 14 passengers on the Jefferson County Public Schools bus were treated at the children’s hospital and are in good condition.

According to a spokesperson for the school system, the students’ injuries ranged from bumps and bruises to broken bones.

David Valladares, 16, said he remembered hearing car horns honking and people screaming just before the crash.

The high school junior went to the back of the bus when he got on but somehow ended up near the front after the accident.

“All of sudden, I blacked out for maybe 10 seconds or something and I’m way at the front of the bus,” Valladares said. “And I don’t know how I got there. I don’t know if I slid or fell through the air. I don’t know what happened.”

Valladares said he borrowed a classmate’s phone to call his father and explain what happened before he was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Physically, he feels sore, but emotionally he is still coming to terms with what he experienced.

“It was just like all sort of like a blur, but I traveled from the very back to the very front and I hit my head on the floor pretty badly,” Valladares said. “It could’ve been the end. You can’t take life for granted because it could all end in a snap.”

Crisis counselors were made available to students who will remain present for as long as they are needed.

Copyright 2021 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

