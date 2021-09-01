$13k in equipment reported stolen from Hinds Co. Public Works Dept.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Nearly 30 items originally valued at more than $13,000 have been reported stolen from the Hinds County Public Works Department.

In its August inventory, officials reported that 27 pieces of equipment, including seven chainsaws, six weed trimmers and one portable generator were missing.

James Ingram, the county’s director of operations, said the items went missing last year, but are now considered stolen because they had not turned up in recent inventories.

The county conducted new inventories of the road department’s assets after Charles Sims took over as manager earlier this year.

“He had to go back and do a department inventory to make sure we get a fresh start,” Ingram said. “They came up missing under Boyd. I never did find them.”

Sims replaced Thelman Boyd as road manager/public works director in May after the board of supervisors refused to renew Boyd’s contract.

“I gave them about three months to find everything after we inventoried,” Ingram said. “We went back a second time and then went back a third time. I said we were not going to go back (again) because we we’re not going to find it.

“We did give them an opportunity to come up with it and make sure it wasn’t something that was overlooked,” he said. “Every now and then someone will bring back something and throw it on the corner and act like we overlooked it.”

Ingram said the items’ serial numbers were uploaded to the National Crime Information Center’s LeadsOnline database, so if someone attempts to pawn them, they will come up as stolen. Reports also were filed with the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office.

Items in question were located at road maintenance facility on U.S. 18 in Raymond.

In addition to chainsaws and trimmers, missing equipment included one air conditioner, a desk telephone, two Howard computers, a Cisco telephone and one hedge trimmer.

Based on depreciation, the county estimates the current value of all items to be around $4,800.

District 3 Supervisor Credell Calhoun said the county is investigating the matter.

“We’re going to look further into it and if it comes out that somebody has sticky fingers, we’re going to talk about it,” he said. “We’re going to make sure they’re held accountable.”

Hinds County reports $13,000 in public works equipment has been stolen. (WLBT)

We have reached out to former manager Boyd and are awaiting comment.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.