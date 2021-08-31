WLBT’s things to know 8/31/21: Ida, highway collapse, school masks ban, and Afghanistan

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed.

1.) Hurricane Ida

Michael Thomas, back, carries his daughter Mikala, out of his flooded neighborhood while a high water rescue vehicle moves past after Hurricane Ida moved through Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in LaPlace, La. (AP Photo/Steve Helber) (Steve Helber | AP)

The state of Louisiana felt the devastating effects of Hurricane Ida which are expected to last for weeks. The town of New Orleans was left without power. There is no expectation as to when power will be restored to these communities. At least four deaths have been attributed to Ida. Rescue efforts were able to bring more than 670 people in Louisiana to safety, and an additional 20 people in Mississippi. Hurricane Ida made landfall on the 16th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina.

2.) Highway Collapse

Two people are confirmed dead and 10 are injured after Hwy. 26 in George County washed out overnight Monday following heavy rains from Hurricane Ida. (Submitted)

As Hurricane Ida, which was later downgraded to a tropical storm, made its way through Mississippi, it is thought to be the reason why a highway collapsed in Lucedale, Miss. Two people were killed, and at least 10 others were injured. Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves released a statement on his Facebook page offering his support for those affected by the collapse, as well as urging people to be cautious on the roadways.

3.) Afghanistan

Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, commanding general of the 82nd Airborne Division, was the last soldier to leave Afghanistan. (Source: U.S. Army photo by Master Sgt. Alexander Burnett)

The United States withdrew its troops from Afghanistan, marking the end of a 20-year war. This exit left more than 180 Afghans and 13 U.S. service members dead. President Joe Biden issued an Aug. 31 deadline to withdraw U.S. troops. There are under 200 Americans who were left behind. Biden is set to address the nation on Afghanistan on Tuesday afternoon.

4.) Mask Bans

FILE - A judge has ruled that Florida school districts may impose mask mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John C. Cooper on Friday agreed with a group of parents who claimed in a lawsuit that Gov. Ron DeSantis' ban on the mandates is unconstitutional and cannot be enforced. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File) (Marta Lavandier | AP)

The debate regarding masks in school continues to make headlines, as the Education Department opened a civil rights investigation into five Republican led states that have limited or banned mask requirements in schools. Republican states argue that masks should be a personal choice, while the CDC recommends universal mask wearing for those in the classroom due to the rapid spread of the delta variant. States that ban mask mandates in the classroom pose a risk to students with disabilities and health conditions.

