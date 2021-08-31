UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two contract workers with Alabama Power who died while on the job Tuesday morning have been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the men as Eli Nathaniel Babb of Kellyton and Layton River Ellison of Alexandria. Both were 19-years-old.

They were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger. Both men worked with Pike Electric.

The company continues to investigate the tragic accident.

James Banner, a Senior Vice-President with Pike Electric, said everyone’s prayers are with each of their families.

