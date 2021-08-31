Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

UPDATE: 2 Alabama Power contract workers electrocuted on the job in Jefferson Co. identified

By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:40 PM CDT|Updated: Aug. 31, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Two contract workers with Alabama Power who died while on the job Tuesday morning have been identified.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has identified the men as Eli Nathaniel Babb of Kellyton and Layton River Ellison of Alexandria. Both were 19-years-old.

They were working on the power lines in the 7300 block of Johns Road in Adger. Both men worked with Pike Electric.

The company continues to investigate the tragic accident.

James Banner, a Senior Vice-President with Pike Electric, said everyone’s prayers are with each of their families.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Miss. nearly caused ‘environmental disaster’ in Ohio
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi
Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
(L) Obe Lee, 17 (R) Tomar Smith, 24
Two arrested, two on the run after death of man, child in Canton

Latest News

WLBT at 4p
Dobbs and Byers
85,000 COVID-19 cases reported in August were highest in state history
The water will be delivered to hurricane victims.
Anheuser-Busch, Southern Beverage Company sending water to hurricane victims
Aerial view of damage from Hurricane Ida
Pres. Biden will visit La. to survey Hurricane Ida damage, recovery
microphone generic
Jackson budget hearing slated for Thursday