Two arrested, two on the run after killing of man, child in Canton

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Canton police arrested two people in the city’s latest double homicide investigation.

Investigators arrested Obe Lee, 17, Sunday.

He is charged with accessory to commit capital murder.

Also, Tomar Smith, 24, turned himself in to police on Friday, investigators say.

Smith is charged with accessory before and after the fact.

Chief Otha Brown says Smith brought Lee to the scene of the shootings.

Two innocent bystanders were killed in the shootout; a man and a 6-year-old boy.

Jeison Romero Lopez, 5 and Tracy Wilder, 42 (WLBT)

Police are also seeking 16-year-old Demetrius Lee, the brother of Obe Lee, and 17-year-old Kevin Harris.

Two teens will be charged with accessory to commit capital murder, police say.

(L) Kevin Harris, 17 (R) Demetrius Lee, 16 (the brother of Obe Lee) (Canton Police Department)

