Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

WLBT @ 5p (August 31, 2021)
WLBT @ 5p (August 31, 2021)
By Dave Roberts
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 5:59 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunshine returned today, along with heat and humidity, especially higher closer to southeast Louisiana, which is still very much waterlogged.  This will be an issue again Wednesday as we have partly sunny skies and a slight chance for showers.  A heat advisory is issued for our southernmost counties bordering Louisiana by land.  Lows will start in the 70s and wind up near 90 in the afternoon.  The heat index will get above 100 degrees.  Thursday through Sunday will bring us slight relief from heat and humidity.  Morning lows will be in the middle and upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.  Labor Day will be sunny.  Highs will reach into the lower 90s with partly sunny skies and a slight chance for showers.  Tropical Depression Ida is getting farther away from us, moving northeast across the mid-Atlantic states for the rest of the week and likely bring them the threat of rain and severe weather.  Tropical depression Kate is sitting out in the Atlantic Ocean and will not be a threat to land.  There’s a low-end chance for development over the next 5 days in the western Caribbean, but it’s not considered threatening at this point.  Finally, a new tropical depression has formed off the west coast of Africa and that is expected to turn out to sea.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version
WLBT at 5p - VOD - clipped version

Most Read

Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio, is wanted by Gulfport Police on charges of simple...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer...
Hurricane Ida: How it’s impacting Mississippi
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding...
Tate Reeves: Christians are ‘less scared’ of COVID because of their belief in eternal life

Latest News

Drier Air Gradually Carves Out Ida's Lingering Clouds Deck Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Ida departs; clouds break gradually Tuesday
Turning less humid and a bit cooler by late week.
WLBT at noon - VOD - clipped version
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Ida slips away, quieter weather returns
ALERT DAY Monday due to impacts from Ida
Monday Night Weather Forecast