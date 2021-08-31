Tuesday Night Weather Forecast

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Sunshine returned today, along with heat and humidity, especially higher closer to southeast Louisiana, which is still very much waterlogged. This will be an issue again Wednesday as we have partly sunny skies and a slight chance for showers. A heat advisory is issued for our southernmost counties bordering Louisiana by land. Lows will start in the 70s and wind up near 90 in the afternoon. The heat index will get above 100 degrees. Thursday through Sunday will bring us slight relief from heat and humidity. Morning lows will be in the middle and upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Labor Day will be sunny. Highs will reach into the lower 90s with partly sunny skies and a slight chance for showers. Tropical Depression Ida is getting farther away from us, moving northeast across the mid-Atlantic states for the rest of the week and likely bring them the threat of rain and severe weather. Tropical depression Kate is sitting out in the Atlantic Ocean and will not be a threat to land. There’s a low-end chance for development over the next 5 days in the western Caribbean, but it’s not considered threatening at this point. Finally, a new tropical depression has formed off the west coast of Africa and that is expected to turn out to sea.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.