Trees topple in Rankin County during Tropical Storm Ida’s trek

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A Rankin County homeowner was startled from his sleep when a large tree fell during rains as Tropical Storm Ida passes through the area.

A large oak tree slammed onto a yard on Stonecastle Drive. It is near the intersection of Dublin Court in the Castlewoods subdivision in Brandon.

Chase Black said he was awakened by the loud noise around six Monday morning. The oak blocked the intersection.

He thought only the small tree in front of the house had fallen and did not discover the uprooted large oak until he went to his car.

There was no damage to the home.

A large pine tree also fell on I-20 West in eastern Rankin County. A portion of the tree top extended into the right lane of the interstate.

Crews cut the tree, moving it near the tree line off the roadway. There are no reports of injuries.

