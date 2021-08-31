Baby Faces
‘Thanks, Y’all’: Power restored to more than 50% of Entergy customers
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 2:20 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Entergy is expressing its gratitude for the extra manpower helping to restore people in Mississippi, Louisiana, and other states affected by Hurricane Ida.

“We had peak outages of more than 46,000 and have made great headway on restoring power,” Entergy said. “As of 1 p.m. Tuesday, we had just over 22,000 out, so we have restored power to more than 50% of our customers who lost it due to Ida.”

WLBT crews spotted dozens of utility trucks at local hotels in the metro area.

Entergy says mutual assistance crews from 15 states are helping with restoration efforts.

In addition to Entergy Linemen and baseload contractors, the company says close to 900 additional linemen are working.

In all, Entergy says about 2,100 workers are trying to restore power, including linemen, vegetation crew, and damage assessment workers.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

