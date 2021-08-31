See the latest boil water alerts following Hurricane Ida

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many families across Mississippi are without water after Hurricane Ida’s powerful winds destroyed power grids, broke water mains, and toppled trees.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has the latest boil water alerts here.

If you are under a boil-water notice:

Do not drink tap water.

Do not use ice made from recent tap water.

Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.

Cook with tap water ONLY if food is boiled for at least one minute.

Wash dishes , fruits, and vegetables in boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach. Using your home dishwasher is not recommended.

Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.

Wash your hands and bathe as usual . Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.

Wash laundry as usual. Laundry washed in hot or cold water is safe.

