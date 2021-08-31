Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

See the latest boil water alerts following Hurricane Ida

Too many customers dripping water blamed for cause of boil water advisory
Too many customers dripping water blamed for cause of boil water advisory
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Many families across Mississippi are without water after Hurricane Ida’s powerful winds destroyed power grids, broke water mains, and toppled trees.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has the latest boil water alerts here.

If you are under a boil-water notice:

  • Do not drink tap water.
  • Do not use ice made from recent tap water.
  • Do not use tap water to make drinks, juices, or fountain soft drinks.
  • Cook with tap water ONLY if food is boiled for at least one minute.
  • Wash dishes, fruits, and vegetables in boiled water or water that has been disinfected with bleach. Using your home dishwasher is not recommended.
  • Brush your teeth with boiled or bottled water.
  • Wash your hands and bathe as usual. Bathing is safe as long as no water is swallowed.
  • Wash laundry as usual. Laundry washed in hot or cold water is safe.

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for causing a...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer...
Hurricane Ida: How it’s impacting Mississippi
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves responds to a reporter's question during a news briefing regarding...
Tate Reeves: Christians are ‘less scared’ of COVID because of their belief in eternal life

Latest News

Jackson Police Department
JPD gets five-year extension on Colonial Mart lease; Batte Furniture move still in the works
Aerial images show birds-eye view of Hurricane Ida's aftermath
Aerial images show birds-eye view of Hurricane Ida’s aftermath
Another fire at Harrison Manufacturing
Plastic manufacturer catches fire again 2 weeks after massive blaze
FILE - In this Thursday, May 27, 2021 file photo, Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., arrives as...
Sen. Wicker says he’s recovered from COVID-19, urges others to get vaccinated