Baby Faces
Connect. Shop. Support Local.
LawCall
Contests
Jobs
Ask the Experts
Operation Backpack
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Advertisement

‘Prayers for all involved’: Reeves urges caution after deadly road collapse

‘Prayers for all involved,’ Reeves shares thoughts, kind words after deadly road collapse
‘Prayers for all involved,’ Reeves shares thoughts, kind words after deadly road collapse(‘Prayers for all involved,’ Reeves shares thoughts, kind words after deadly road collapse)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 9:33 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGE CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Governor Tate Reeves is sharing his heart for everyone involved in a deadly road collapse in George County.

Two people are dead and two are injured after Highway 26 suddenly washed away late Monday night following heaving rains from Hurricane Ida.

Three of those hurt were injured critically, according to emergency officials.

Tuesday morning, the governor said the Mississippi Department of Transportation and Mississippi Department of Public Safety crews are looking into the incident.

“Prayers for all involved,” Reeves said. “Please be cautious as that much rain/water/wind can cause unpredictable damage.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Gulfport Police Department is asking for help identifying a suspect wanted for causing a...
Man interrupts national news coverage on Ida to confront reporter on live TV
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
MSNBC journalist accosted on live TV while reporting on Ida in Gulfport, Mississippi
A utility worker photographs waves as they slam against a sea wall at the city marina as outer...
Hurricane Ida: How it’s impacting Mississippi
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
Accused serial carjackers wanted in Terry, Ridgeland, Clinton and Jackson
A tree blocking traffic on Gay St. in McComb
Storm debris blocking traffic in several counties, MDOT says

Latest News

Jackson City Council 2021
Council reschedules votes on mayor’s choices for public works director, department heads
Over 100 ambulances assisting with 911 services, compliments of FEMA
wlbt
WLBT at 6a - 8/31/21
Drier Air Gradually Carves Out Ida's Lingering Clouds Deck Tuesday
First Alert Forecast: Ida departs; clouds break gradually Tuesday