Power outages delays start Tuesday at Clinton Junior High
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to partial power outages at Clinton Junior High School, officials say there will be a two-hour delay Tuesday at Clinton Junior High School only.
Drop off will begin at 9:30 a.m. and classes will begin at 9:50 a.m.
The district also released the following transportation information regarding the high school.
CPSD transportation:
Only Lovett students will be picked up at the regularly scheduled morning pick-up time and CJHS students who ride buses 52, 56, 57, and 58.
All other CJHS routes will begin pick up at 9:00 a.m.
Afternoon dismissal will occur at normal times, officials say.
