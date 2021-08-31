Power outages delays start Tuesday at Clinton Junior High

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Due to partial power outages at Clinton Junior High School, officials say there will be a two-hour delay Tuesday at Clinton Junior High School only.

Drop off will begin at 9:30 a.m. and classes will begin at 9:50 a.m.

The district also released the following transportation information regarding the high school.

CPSD transportation:

Only Lovett students will be picked up at the regularly scheduled morning pick-up time and CJHS students who ride buses 52, 56, 57, and 58.

All other CJHS routes will begin pick up at 9:00 a.m.

Afternoon dismissal will occur at normal times, officials say.

