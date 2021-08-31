Police: Arrest warrant issued for Ohio man who attacked MSNBC reporter in Mississippi

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLBT) - An arrest warrant has been issued for the man who accosted an MSNBC reporter live on the air Monday morning in Gulfport, Mississippi.

The man has now been identified as Benjamin Eugene Dagley of Wooster, Ohio.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Dagley, charging him with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of violation of emergency curfew.

We would like to thank the public for coming forward and helping identify Dagley. pic.twitter.com/SFPJAekshn — Gulfport Police Dept (@GulfportPolice) August 31, 2021

According to police, Dagley is currently on probation for a previous charge in Ohio. One of the conditions of his probation was restriction in travel.

Authorities have discovered that Dagley is no longer on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and is believed to be traveling in a white 2016 Ford F150.

His license plate number is: PJR1745.

The reporter Dagley attacked, Shaquille Brewster, tweeted moments after the incident that he and his team were “all good.”

