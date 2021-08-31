Plastic manufacturer catches fire again 2 weeks after massive blaze

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Harrison Manufacturing in Jackson caught fire again Tuesday, nearly two weeks after a major fire at the plastic manufacturer.

Breaking 🚨Jackson Plastic manufacturing co. Back on fire

Jackon Fire Department is on the scene @WLBT pic.twitter.com/GV7tb1S77a — Chris Fields WLBT (@ChrisFieldsWLBT) August 31, 2021

It’s unclear what caused this latest fire, but Jackson Fire Department was called to the area again on Tuesday around noon.

The building was essentially destroyed earlier this month. The damage done is still being investigated.

The first fire happened Wednesday, August 18, and burned for hours. One firefighter suffered minor burns while battling the fire.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon said the building is a total loss, which is a sight he and the department are devastated to see.

“Anybody’s business is something that we want to save,” said Armon. “Here in the city of Jackson, we pride ourselves on protecting the life and property of the citizens and whenever we see a building that’s gotten out of hand, we take that personal. And I know our guys are working as hard as they can to make sure that they extinguish this fire.”

Copyright 2021 WLBT. All rights reserved.