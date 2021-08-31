Over 100 ambulances assisting with 911 services, compliments of FEMA

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Extra federal manpower began rolling into Jackson Monday to assist with storm relief efforts.

More than 100 ambulances are staging at the fairgrounds in Jackson to help hospitals that were damaged in the storm.

Ida is placing additional strain on an already delicate healthcare system in Mississippi struggling to care for the surge in COVID-19 patients.

“We have been very fortunate to have about 140 ambulances from the FEMA [Federal Emergency Management Agency] contract coming to our state to assist,” Jim Craig said, senior deputy, and director, Office of Health and Protection. “And they’ll be used to assist with moving patients back into facilities as well as to help with the 911 call volume that we might have both for COVID and the transfer of patients.”

State leaders say they’re also looking into sending medical help to Louisiana.

