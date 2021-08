JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A temporary lane closure is planned for a portion of I-20 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. Tuesday.

The right lane of the I-20 eastbound between Ellis Avenue (Exit 42A) and Terry Road (Exit 43A) will be closed as crews repair the guardrail there.

Motorists are advised to slow down and be on high alert for roadside crews.

